Our client a hair salon is currently looking to hire a Receptionist to be based in Kilimani.

Responsibilities

Warmly greeting clients, walking them to the proper beauty station and alerting assigned beauticians/hair stylists of their arrival

Booking and confirming appointments via phone and email

Processing transactions (cash and credit cards) and issuing receipts

Welcoming walk-ins, answering questions about services and scheduling appointments based on availability

Informing clients about new services and discounts

Cross-selling services and products when appropriate (e.g. through informative brochures and gift cards)

Updating client records with contact and billing details, appointments and services offered

Maintaining and managing the reception area

Ensure new client booking are assigned to the hair and beauty stylists fairly.

Ensure bookings by clients do not overlap in staff schedule.

Engage with customers actively seeking feedback about their service experience.

Any other duties assigned

Qualifications

Diploma in a business related course.

At least 1 year proven work experience as a Salon Receptionist, Front Desk Representative or in a similar role

Hands-on experience with office equipment, like printers and POS systems

Familiarity with processing transactions

Excellent communication abilities (verbal, phone and email) with great customer service skills and attitude

Solid organization and record-keeping skills

Book keeping knowledge and excellent time management abilities

How To Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke