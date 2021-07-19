Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Clique Limited, A leading supplier of crockery, linen, cutlery, kitchen accessories and toiletries in the hospitality industry is seeking to recruit a highly ambitious candidate to fill in the following position at their Nairobi office:

RECEPTIONIST

Reporting to the Customer Care Executive, the Receptionist will be responsible for managing the front office, the show room and responding to inquiries to ensure effective client services.

Principal Accountabilities

Screening and routing telephone calls in the switchboard,

Receiving and escalating enquiries to the right staff

Conducting follow up of client queries

Maintaining a record of incoming and outgoing calls

Directing email enquiries as per the requirements

Ushering in visitors/ clients, getting to know the purpose of their visit, conducting product orientation

Receiving clients visiting the organization and directing them to the relevant staff

Occasionally answering basic questions regarding the business as well as providing the customers with a brief explanation of company products

Welcoming clients to the showroom and calling a customer care person to attend to them

Ensuring notification is sent out to clients who visited the showroom

Generating reports on client visits to the show

Key Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Business Administration or related field

Minimum of one (1) year experience is in customer service.

Ability to organize, multiple tasks and prioritize appropriately

Ability to handle confidential information in a discreet and professional manner

Knowledge in switchboard operation

Excellent written and oral communication skill

How To Apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to hr@clique.co.ke stating the subject heading “ RECEPTIONIST” by Friday, 30TH July 2021 clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST), daytime telephone contacts and addresses of three referees. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.