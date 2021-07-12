Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Receptionist Job at Lodwar Hills hospital

Job Summary,

Lodwar hills hospital is a leading provider of healthcare services in Turkana County. Our success so far has been derived and driven by our people in their quest to always provide quality healthcare that is responsive and affordable under the overall call to “Bring Quality Healthcare Closer Home.

Reporting to the Hospital Manager, the successful candidate will provide administrative support to achieve timely and efficient management of reception operations.

Responsibilities

Receive and welcome clients to the hospital and conduct triage at the front office

Schedule appointments for clients for general and specialized services

Operate phone and receive correspondence on behalf of the hospital

Handle all hospital’s enquiries and complaints in an effective manner in consultation with the administration.

Handle, sort and respond to the general inquiries.

Receive, issue receipts and register all payments from clients

Handle and manage all patient files and records

Guide new clients on the service process

Conduct follow-ups for clients with appointment and return dates.

Qualifications

Diploma in a business-related course.

Three (3) years of appropriate experiences in Front Office/ Reception operations.

Good customer service and people skills.

Self-motivated and a team player.

Pleasant personality.

Excellent communication skills

How to apply

Interested candidates are requested to fill and submit the online application form on; https://lodwarhillshosp.org/job-openings/

Ensure to upload all your certificates and CV.

We as an institution are conducting the interviews as we receive the applications and have not engaged the services of any recruitment agency.

We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process.

If any questions email us at hr@lodwarhillshosp.org