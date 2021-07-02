Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

A KEMRI –CCR Clinical Trials Research Project is currently conducting clinical trials and is looking for motivated individuals to fill in the following positions:

Position: Clinic Assistant/ Receptionists KMR10

Location:        Nairobi

Reports to:     Study Coordinator.

 JOB PURPOSE

 To ensure that the front office is functioning in an effective and efficient manner

Responsibilities

  • Maintains cleanliness and order of the front office
  • Answers telephone and receives visitors and participants
  • Sorts and distributes incoming mail and deliveries
  • Delivers items to other
  • Schedules and reschedules participants
  • Maintains visitors book and clinic diary
  • Maintains routine clerical records, logs and data and compiles routine reports
  • Maintains order and security at the front office by noting incoming and outgoing
  • Any other duties assigned by supervisor

Qualifications

  • Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or its equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution
  • Certificate in Front Office

Competencies

  • Good customer service skills
  • Knowledge of office telephone etiquette
  • Team player
  • Highly organized
  • Working knowledge of IT skills

Experience

Three years’ experience in front office management

Terms of employment

Employment is a one year renewable contract with a probation period for the first 3 months. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate grade depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.

How to Apply

  • All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum requirements
  • Must include a current CV with names of at least 2 referees
  • Must include copies of academic and professional certificates

A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent to: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org no later than  20th July, 2021.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply