A KEMRI –CCR Clinical Trials Research Project is currently conducting clinical trials and is looking for motivated individuals to fill in the following positions:
Position: Clinic Assistant/ Receptionists KMR10
Location: Nairobi
Reports to: Study Coordinator.
JOB PURPOSE
To ensure that the front office is functioning in an effective and efficient manner
Responsibilities
- Maintains cleanliness and order of the front office
- Answers telephone and receives visitors and participants
- Sorts and distributes incoming mail and deliveries
- Delivers items to other
- Schedules and reschedules participants
- Maintains visitors book and clinic diary
- Maintains routine clerical records, logs and data and compiles routine reports
- Maintains order and security at the front office by noting incoming and outgoing
- Any other duties assigned by supervisor
Qualifications
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or its equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution
- Certificate in Front Office
Competencies
- Good customer service skills
- Knowledge of office telephone etiquette
- Team player
- Highly organized
- Working knowledge of IT skills
Experience
Three years’ experience in front office management
Terms of employment
Employment is a one year renewable contract with a probation period for the first 3 months. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate grade depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.
How to Apply
- All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum requirements
- Must include a current CV with names of at least 2 referees
- Must include copies of academic and professional certificates
A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent to: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org no later than 20th July, 2021.
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
