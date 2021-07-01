Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 1, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s party ODM has waived its KSh 100 membership fee in order to attract more Kenyans to the party ahead of the 2022 General Election.

In a statement released on Wednesday, ODM announced that ordinary members joining the party will no longer have to pay the registration fee.

“The Party Leader Raila Amolo Odinga has directed my office to waive the membership fee for anyone wishing to join our party in the next three months beginning July 1, 2021,” read a statement by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

Sifuna said that the party has been conducting membership recruitments across the country and its membership numbers have grown considerably.

ODM now seeks to embark on a mass recruitment exercise to grow its membership even more from the grassroots levels.

“My office will be in touch in due course with further information on how the recruitment drive will roll out,” Sifuna further stated.

According to the ODM SG, the waiver strategy is not only meant to increase the party’s membership but to also enable the recruits to participate in grassroots elections and nominations exercises.

ODM’s new strategy comes as a counter for DP Ruto’s UDA Party which has been vibrant in recruiting new members across the country.

The top party members have been moving from one region to another, in a mass recruitment drive, setting up coordinators across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST