Thursday, 15 July 2021 – Diamond Platnumz’s right-hand man, Rayvanny, has penned a sweet message to his girlfriend as she turns 20 years old.

Rayvanny is dating Paula Kajala, the daughter of Harmonize’s ex-girlfriend, Fridah Kajala.

Rayvanny confirmed his relationship with Paula Kajala in May this year after endless rumours concerning their secret affair spread online like a bushfire.

Before they went public, Rayvanny had landed in trouble after Frida’s mother accused him of spoiling her daughter by getting her drunk.

The act resulted in a police case that saw him questioned by the police.

He later owned up to his mistakes and apologized to Frida Kajala.

Rayvanny and Paula are madly in love after ironing out his differences with her mother.

Paula turns 20 years old today and VannyBoy cannot keep calm.

He penned a sweet birthday message to the 20-year-old beauty queen and gushed over her beauty saying, “Even these flowers are jealous of your beauty. Happy birthday Paula,”

He then accompanied the birthday message with romantic photos.

