Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 23, 2021 – Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga has challenged Deputy President William Ruto to resign and enjoy the freedom to openly attack President Uhuru Kenyatta, with whom he has fallen out.

Speaking during an interview, Wanga noted that Ruto finds himself in a tight spot because of his current links with the government.

According to Wanga, the DP still enjoys the privilege of government resources, which, she says, Ruto is using to attack his boss.

“You cannot bash your boss by claiming he is doing nothing to better the lives of Kenyans, yet you don’t want to leave the so-called failed government,” Gladys Wanga said during an interview.

At the same time, Wanga disagreed with Ruto that Uhuru achieved more in Jubilee’s first term compared to the second term, which has been marred by disagreements between the two, following the handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

She agreed with Uhuru’s sentiments has achieved more in his last term in office.

“The President’s first term was blighted by several corruption scandals.”

“We have seen him launch several hospitals and other development projects in his second term, more than he did in the previous tenure,” she said.

The Raila Odinga-allied MP further accused the DP of practicing favoritism in Jubilee’s first stint in power, when the Cabinet positions were shared almost on a 50-50 basis between Kenyatta and Ruto.

“He is now speaking about empowering the hustlers and uniting Kenya.”

“After being declared winners of the 2013 General Election, he selected members of one community to join Cabinet as Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries.”

“Nearly all the slots reserved for him were occupied by members of a certain community,” Wanga claimed.

The lawmaker said Ruto can’t claim to have transformative ideas, yet he has been in government for two terms and “did not implement the so-called fresh ideas”.

“I’m urging Kenyans to look at his track record as Deputy President. Let them not be hoodwinked by the public relations gimmicks.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST