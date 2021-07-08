Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 8, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has broken his silence, revealing what will happen should the appellate judges fail to overturn the High Court ruling against BBI in the ongoing appeal.

Speaking during an interview, Raila expressed optimism at the appeals team, exuding confidence that the Court of Appeal will rule in favor of BBI after the superb presentation by pro-BBI lawyers last week.

He noted that the BBI reggae will soon resume again.

However, should the court rule against BBI, Raila said they will accept the decision even though they might not agree with it.

Raila went ahead to cite the 2013 Presidential petition after the general elections when the Courts ruled in favor of the then TNA party but the Opposition still respected the ruling against their petition, yet did not agree with it.

However, the AU special envoy failed to make it clear if they will move to the Supreme Court should the appeals court fail to rule in their favor.

On whether the remaining time is enough to conduct a referendum owing to the nearness of the next general election, Odinga stated that one year is more than enough time.

