Wednesday, July 21, 2021- A close confidante of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to overhaul his entire administration, claiming that it is full of Deputy President William Ruto’s moles.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Wednesday, Homa Bay MP, Peter Kaluma, said Uhuru, who is the Jubilee Party leader, must remove all Ruto’s moles to restore sanity in the ruling outfit.

Kaluma also alleged that some senior officers working at the Ministry of Interior and Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) are working under Ruto and urged Uhuru to fire them.

The outspoken lawmaker observed that the matter must be treated with the seriousness that it deserves.

”These are the things which I was saying you cannot take lightly. However, the reality is that some of these institutions must be reviewed as soon as possible,” he said.

Kaluma also took a jibe at some political leaders accusing Uhuru of not doing enough in ensuring development in his Mt Kenya backyard.

”Uhuru has done a lot for Mt Kenya. Yet, we have people shouting that Uhuru is not there because somebody is distracted from assisting the president in engaging in politics all over.

“Yet, we have good roads, piped water, and even medical facilities across Mt Kenya, courtesy of the president. So kindly give him a break,” he said.

