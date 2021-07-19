Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 19, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has no chance of winning the presidency in 2022.

Speaking in Msambweni, where he accompanied Deputy President William Ruto, Kuria thanked Msambweni residents for ignoring Raila’s candidate in the recent by-election and voting for independent candidate Feisal Bader, who was backed by the second in command.

The by-election which arose following the death of Suleiman Dori was seen as a battle between Ruto and Raila.

Kuria said Msambweni residents were clever by rejecting the ODM candidate saying, the old man’s political arsenal is empty and he should go home.

“We want to send that old man home in 2022. He will see the state house on Viusasa,” Kuria said.

Consequently, Kuria reiterated that the ‘deep state’ is a myth and that the hustler nation is quickly taking over the political landscape of the country.

“There is nothing like a deep state. Those are lies of the likes of Atwoli and Murathe,” Kuria said.

