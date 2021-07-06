Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 6, 2021 – Western Kenya leaders have resolved to cut their connections with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over what they termed as neglecting the region that had supported him since the 2007 Presidential election.

This was revealed by Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, who on Monday said Raila Odinga will be very lucky to get 1 vote from the Mulembe nation during the 2022 General Election.

Barasa, who was speaking in Kambini village in Kimilili Ward where he had gone to condole with the family of the late Senior Sergeant Noah Wanyonyi Munialo, who passed away in the Kajiado chopper crash last week, accused Raila of failing to appreciate Luhya people even after receiving their support for years.

“We’ve sat together with Senator Moses Wetang’ula, Hon. Chris Wamalwa and Speaker Ken Lusaka and agreed that for the wrongs that Raila Odinga did to our community, he should never get even a single vote from the people of the former Western Province.

Therefore if you see me in a meeting with Wetang’ula, Lusaka and Chris Wamalwa, don’t think that we are planning to take you to Raila. Raila Odinga is already old and he’s reached the retirement age. He actually needs to go home and be close to his grandchildren, ” Wamalwa said.

The Tanga Tanga legislator also drummed up support for Speaker Ken Lusaka who will be seeking to return to Bungoma County in 2022 and vie for the gubernatorial seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST