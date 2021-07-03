Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 3, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has expressed confidence that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) reggae will go on despite the legal hurdles and time constraints ahead of the 2022 General Election.

In May, the High Court declared the BBI illegal, unconstitutional, null and void, but the appellants led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila moved to the Court of Appeal.

The appeal hearing commenced on Tuesday this week and ended on Friday.

Kenyans are now waiting for the appellate court’s decision, which will be made on August 20th

Speaking at a burial in Kieni, Nyeri County on Friday, Raila said the reggae is in half time and will continue after the Court of Appeal rescinds the High Court decision.

“We brought reggae with President Uhuru Kenyatta. Reggae will be back soon as it is just on half time because of the court. Nobody can stop reggae,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST