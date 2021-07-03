Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 3, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has reminded the Kikuyu community that they owe him a political debt as he spoke on sacrifices both he and his late father, Jaramongi, made for the community.

Speaking in a burial in Kieni Nyeri county on Friday, Raila, who is also Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, reminisced how he campaigned for former President Mwai Kibaki in 2002, saying it was proof against the perceptions that he doesn’t like Kikuyus.

Raila noted that he said the famous ‘Kibaki Tosha’ because he considered the retired president as a Kenyan who could lead.

“Didn’t I know Kibaki was Kikuyu when I was saying Kibaki Tosha. By bad luck, he had an accident. I travelled the entire country when Kibaki was away…I was the one leading the campaign and we won,” said Raila.

Raila further stressed that the unity bid he is championing with President Uhuru Kenyatta will continue, and assured residents the BBI reggae will continue despite the pending case in the Court of Appeal.

