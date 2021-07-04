Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 4, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has warned Kenyans against voting for Deputy President William Ruto for the presidency in 2022.

Speaking in Mombasa on Saturday, Raila asked Kenyans to ask themselves where Ruto gets money to donate in church harambees and other social gatherings.

Raila said the money the DP contributes is proceeds of corruption that has taken root in the Jubilee administration.

“He wants to do harambees for women groups and youth groups with cash stuffed in sacks.

“He goes to church. Then they say he respects God. But he is coming with your money,”

“You are being bought with money stolen,” the former prime minister said.

Raila also cited the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), claiming that the project’s cost was inflated by more than Sh160 billion by the Jubilee administration.

“This project called SGR was our project. We are the ones who started the project. We designed it and planned everything.

“We tendered and awarded the contract for $2.7 billion (about Sh270 billion).

“When they (Jubilee) took over, they canceled that and started a new one. They awarded a tender at $3.6 billion, then it went up to 4.3 billion,” he said.

He said those billions that were inflated were shared by senior Jubilee leaders led by Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST