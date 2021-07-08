Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 8, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed the politician he will endorse if he doesn’t vie for Presidency in 2022.

Raila, 76, is yet to declare his presidential bid but his allies say the old man will vie for the presidency.

However, in an interview with Radio Citizen on Thursday, Raila who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, said that he is ready to endorse any National Super Alliance (NASA) principal who will emerge as the winner in the upcoming coalition’s mini polls.

In other words, Raila was indicating that he is willing to run for this seat, but that if he does not win the NASA nomination votes, he will support the winner.

NASA principals consist of Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Democratic Movement boss, Kalonzo Musyoka and Ford Kenya leader, Moses Wetangula.

It is not yet clear whether Kalonzo, Mudavadi, and Wetangula have agreed to participate in the NASA polls that will be conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Kenyan DAILY POST