Thursday, July 29, 2021 – Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, has accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of trying to divide the Mt Kenya vote, which is always intact during the presidential vote.

Speaking on Thursday in Kiharu, Nyoro argued that in the Tuesday meeting in Murang’a, which was attended by Raila Odinga, the singers and artists were told President Uhuru Kenyatta was to be a chief guest only for Raila Odinga to appear.

“We want to tell Raila Odinga Mount Kenya region cannot be cut by a razor blade. It is so intact.

“Our singers told us they received messages that President Uhuru will grace the event, only for Raila Odinga, whom they call Tinga to appear,” Nyoro said.

Nyoro also warned Raila Odinga that they haven’t forgotten what he did to former President Mwai Kibaki during the coalition government.

He said that Raila, as Prime Minister then, messed up Kibaki’s administration.

The Tangatanga legislator also said that Raila is fond of setting parties on fire and destroying them.

“We still remember you destroyed Kibaki’s government when he invited you for a coalition government.

“When you were invited to Jubilee, many problems started following us,” he said.

