Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 6, 2021 – Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has issued an ultimatum to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, who is planning to revive National Super Alliance (NASA).

Raila, 76, is planning to revive NASA to use it as his political vehicle in the 2022 presidential election.

NASA is an amalgamation of ODM, Ford Kenya, Amani National Congress (ANC), and the Wiper Democratic Movement.

However, speaking on Tuesday, Ford Kenya Secretary General, Chris Wamalwa, said Ford Kenya will not join NASA until Raila Odinga agrees to share the Sh 4.1 billion he received from Political Parties Fund.

Raila’s ODM received the money last year but it didn’t share the money with other parties affiliated with NASA.

“ODM must share the billions it received from the political fund kitty to other parties if they want us to join. Currently, we are not part of NASA,” Wamalwa said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST