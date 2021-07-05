Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 5, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is one of the beneficiaries of the multi-billion Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) scandal that rocked the country last year if claims by Deputy President William Ruto are anything to go by.

Ruto, who spoke after attending a church service in Umoja on Sunday, said Raila Odinga claims to be ‘clean’ but is among criminals who looted the money meant for fighting Covid-19.

“When he was in government, he was stealing from the government; now that he is not in the government, he is still stealing through COVID-19 billionaires. Opposition runs corruption cartels in government…it is only in Kenya,” Ruto said.

Ruto responded to Raila just a day after Odinga said Ruto’s donations to churches and various groups are taxpayers’ money he acquired fraudulently.

Raila Odinga, who was speaking in Mombasa on Saturday, questioned the source of Ruto’s billions, which he donates to churches every weekend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST