Thursday, July 1, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary-general, Edwin Sifuna, has said party leader Raila Odinga is not losing sleep over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) case.

Currently, Raila’s lawyers are at the Court of Appeal trying to resuscitate the BBI bill after it was declared null and void by the high court in May.

Speaking to Citizen TV on Wednesday, Sifuna stated that his party will sit with whatever outcome in the ongoing BBI appeal.

Sifuna said should the appellate court uphold the High Court ruling, the party will embark on other issues of great importance.

“As a party, we think BBI is fit for the country. However, it is not a must that the bill goes through.

“It is not a matter of life and death. It is just a national conversation we are having,” Sifuna said.

The BBI case hearing began on Tuesday and will end tomorrow.

The appeal is being heard by a seven-judge bench led by Justice Daniel Musinga, the Court of Appeal president.

Among the appellants are President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, and Attorney General Paul Kihara, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), and the BBI secretariat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST