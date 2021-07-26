Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 26, 2021 – The future of One Kenya Alliance (OKA) hangs in balance after one of the four principals behind the outfit was accused of being a mole of their competitors.

OKA principals consist of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, KANU chairman, Gideon Moi and Ford Kenya party leader, Musalia Mudavadi.

The alliance was formed early this year to propel the four leaders to the presidency in 2022. All four leaders are interested in the coveted seat in the 2022 General Election.

However, Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, has been accused by his colleagues of ‘double dealing’ and being a mole who routinely leaks information to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Wetangula, Mudavadi, and Gideon also accused Kalonzo of having secret meetings with Raila Odinga who happens to be their competitor.

The trio is considering side-lining Kalonzo since all their plans have been stolen by Raila Odinga, who is acting very fast on the leaks he is receiving from ‘Mr. Watermelon’

