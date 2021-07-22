Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 22, 2021 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has admitted that Deputy President William Ruto has managed to convince the Mt Kenya electorate to support his presidential bid in 2022 and no candidate will be able to undo this.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Wednesday, Mutua said it is now without a doubt that DP Ruto will inherit the Mt Kenya region from President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is retiring in 2022.

Mutua also said selling former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Mt Kenya is hard because residents have over the years been poisoned over Jakom’s presidency.

“It is not easy to sell Raila Odinga in Central Kenya.

“The leaders led by President Uhuru Kenyatta have over the years poisoned the region against Raila Odinga‘s presidency and it will not be a walk in the park to undo that.

“Ruto is the man who is in control of the region,” Mutua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST