Wednesday, July 21, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is among politicians who preach water but drink wine, following an incident that happened in Kilifi County on Sunday.

Raila was in Kilifi County to attend the burial of Devolution Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Gideon Mung’aro’s uncle, Japhet Mung’aro.

Despite, the former Prime Minister accusing Deputy President William Ruto of dishing handouts to Kenyans, he was caught on camera dishing out money to an old man during his tour of the coastal town.

Jakom as he is fondly referred to by his peers is not known for dishing out money during such political events.

In fact, he is best known for attacking those who dish out the cash

On several occasions, Raila has accused Ruto of dishing out money to Kenyans instead of giving them a platform to make their own money.

Here is a photo of Raila Odinga dishing out money in Kilifi County.

