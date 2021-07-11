Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 11, 2021 – Lugari MP, Ayub Savula, has warned National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders against settling on Raila Odinga as the outfit’s Presidential flag bearer in the 2022 General Election.

Speaking on Saturday, Savula, who is also Amani National Congress (ANC) Deputy Party leader, said if NASA settles on Raila, they will lose the election to Deputy President William Ruto.

Savula said the only NASA candidate who can give Ruto a run for his money is Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi.

“… and if they bring Raila Amollo Odinga as the presidential candidate, we are going to lose the elections, Ruto will beat Raila Amollo Odinga.

“The only card we have is Musalia Mudavadi, if it’s not Musalia Mudavadi, Ruto is going to win,” Savula said.

He also said Raila Odinga has only one bullet remaining in his political arsenal and for that reason cannot beat Ruto in the coming general elections adding that it is only Musalia Mudavadi who can revive the economy of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST