Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has agreed to share the millions he received from the Political Parties Fund with other National Super Alliance (NASA) principals.

This is after former Vice President Kalonzo’s party Wiper Democratic Movement on Monday pulled out of the NASA coalition, citing mistrust among coalition partners and refusal by Raila Odinga to share the money.

In a letter to Kalonzo on Tuesday, Raila who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, said he is ready to share the cash with all NASA principals.

Raila said he will give the Wiper party Sh70 million to enable the outfit to revamp ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

Amani National Congress (ANC) will pocket Sh 43.9 million while Ford Kenya led by Moses Wetangula will get Sh 36 million.

These are monies for the financial year 2017/18, 2018/19, and 2019/20.

Over those three years, the government disbursed Sh 489 million to NASA coalition which was deposited to the ODM Party account.

The former Premier said that with the disbursement of funds, he was optimistic that the money will end the unhealthy exchange of words between everyone involved.

This can be interpreted as Raila’s way of wooing back NASA principals, who are yet to agree on who will fly the presidential flag in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST