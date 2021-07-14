Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 14, 2021 – Ukambani leaders have continued to bash former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over his unbecoming behavior that was witnessed last week when he gatecrashed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tour of the region without the knowledge of area leaders.

Speaking while handing over a school bus to Kamuwongo Secondary School, Mwingi North MP Paul Nzengu, told Raila to keep off Ukambani unless invited by the region’s kingpin Kalonzo Musyoka.

Nzengu accused the ODM leader of forcing his way into Uhuru’s visit to the region last week, thus undermining any successful talks between area leaders and the President.

Nzengu said Ukambani leaders kept off President Kenyatta’s tour of Kisumu, and, therefore, Raila had no business showing up during the Ukambani visit.

“We were surprised to see Raila accompany President Kenyatta to his Ukambani tour and upon asking our party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, he said he had not invited him,” Nzengu said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST