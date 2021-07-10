Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 10, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga now wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to join him in the troubled NASA ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking at Konza Technopolis on Friday, Raila, who had accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta among other leaders, invited the president to join the coalition.

This is after Uhuru declared that he will support one of the NASA principals for president in 2022.

And according to Raila, Uhuru should join NASA to make it strong and formidable to vanquish Deputy President William Ruto who will be vying for president on UDA ticket.

“We are talking and we are going to come together your Excellency, and we are going to invite you to become a NASA member,” Raila stated.

The former premier also indicated that there are plans to bring more political leaders to NASA, a move aimed at restructuring and strengthening the coalition.

Raila went on to dismiss claims that he is issuing conditions to other NASA principles. He indicated that they are in talks and no conditions were issued whatsoever.

This comes even as the three NASA co-principals Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Moses Wetangula have vowed to dissolve the coalition after Raila betrayed them and run away with all the money they were supposed to share.

The Kenyan DAILY POST