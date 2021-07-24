Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 24, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is doing everything within his powers to reunite with Wiper boss, Kalonzo Musyoka, ahead of 2022.

According to sources, Raila is desperate to have Kalonzo in his corner to bolster his 2022 State House chances against Deputy President William Ruto.

The ODM leader is leaving nothing to chance in seeking to hammer a fresh deal with Kalonzo.

Raila’s deal with Kalonzo would give President Uhuru Kenyatta a firm grip on his 2022 succession plans, which have been threatened by Ruto’s resurgence and a divided Opposition.

Raila’s political think tanks believe that with more than 3 million votes in his basket, Kalonzo remains the most viable partner in next year’s presidential race.

“There are ongoing discussions between Raila and Kalonzo with a view to burying the hatchet for the sake of Uhuru’s succession plans,” an ODM official aware of the talks said.

Raila’s strategists are hopeful that he will consolidate the Western vote bloc without the backing of Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula.

They believe that a solid backing in Ukambani, Coast, Nairobi, Western, Nyanza, and at least half of the Mt Kenya votes will be enough to propel Raila to State House.

It is understood that Uhuru’s confidants and business people from Central have resolved to back Raila’s 2022 presidential candidature.

The Kenyan DAILY POST