Wednesday, July 21, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is slowly giving up on the Building Bridges Initiative referendum, which was stopped by the High Court and is now before the Court of Appeal.

Speaking yesterday, Raila dimmed the hope of BBI supporters, saying the Court of Appeal may reject the BBI appeal.

He hinted at having an alternative plan should the Court of Appeal uphold the High Court ruling that nullified the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

According to Raila, his team is already contemplating and analysing a different approach to enacting the initiative.

Synonymous with his style of keeping Kenyans anxious over his plans and political cards, the enigma declined to reveal his plans.

“Should the courts dismiss the BBI appeal, we have an alternative route to effecting the constitutional reforms,” he stated.

He, nonetheless, reiterated that the clamour for a constitutional amendment and the referendum was timely and inevitable, declaring that “BBI remains unstoppable, no matter what happens.”

The Court of Appeal, led by President Justice Daniel Musinga, is expected to deliver its ruling on August 20, after listening to the appeal between June 29 and July 2.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila are hopeful that the seven-judge bench would overturn the High Court ruling.

The Kenyan DAILY POST