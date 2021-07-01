Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 1, 2021 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga has met the Orange party’s top leadership at Chungwa house.

In a statement, the party said Raila held discussions with his deputy party leader and Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, and Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna.

Issues discussed during the meeting focused on strengthening the party in the Western Kenya region.

“The talks centered on current developments in Western Kenya and the rejuvenation of the party in all the 5 Counties of the region #TukoTayari,” ODM tweeted.

The meeting comes a day after the Orange party announced free membership registration for the next three months.

Secretary-general, Edwin Sifuna, said the waiver came about after many people asked the party to remove the Sh100 required for ordinary membership registration due to the current economic situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Party Leader HE. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga has directed my office to waive the membership fee for anyone wishing to join our party in the next three months beginning 1st July, 2021,” Sifuna said in a letter to county chairpersons.

He called on the Orange party supporters to use the three-month free registration window to sign up as members of the party, a move that will allow them to participate in the grassroots elections and nominations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST