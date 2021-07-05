Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 5, 2021 – It was a question of the hunter becoming the hunted after Deputy President William Ruto retaliated against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who accused him of being corrupt.

Speaking at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa in Umoja yesterday, Ruto accused Raila of being a hypocrite, having overseen mega corruption while he was Prime Minister.

According to Ruto, Raila cannot accuse any other person of being corrupt because he and other leaders in Opposition were agents of corruption.

He accused Raila of stealing billions meant for the young people while he was the Prime Minister in the Grand Coalition Government as well as indirectly looting from the sick through the Covid-19 billionaires’ scandal.

“Wakiwa huko serikali, walikuwa wanaibia vijana, sasa wako upinzani wameibia watu wagonjwa kupitia kwa ile inaitwa Covid Billionaires. Sasa, mkiwa serikali, mnaiba, mkiwa upinzani, mnaiba; and the irony of this is thing is that it is only in Kenya where the opposition pretends to run the government,” Ruto stated.

Ruto’s charged remarks were set to reply to Raila’s claims that he would jail leaders who steal public monies, among them Deputy President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST