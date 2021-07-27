Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is now alone after former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka also pulled out of NASA after Musalia Mudavadi.

This comes despite Raila’s spirited efforts to save NASA from collapsing.

Addressing the press yesterday, Kalonzo announced the official withdrawal of the Wiper Democratic Party from the troubled National Super Alliance (NASA).

He stated that the party decided after lengthy deliberations.

Kalonzo revealed that his party would now be concentrating its efforts on the One Kenya Alliance (OKA). He further stated that Wiper was working in cooperation with Jubilee.

The former Vice President also welcomed the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to join Wiper in forming a new formidable alliance that will form the next government.

According to him, the new coalition will deliver national salvation to Kenyans.

“We are not killing NASA and killing ODM at the same time,” Kalonzo reiterated.

This comes even after Raila promised Kalonzo a share of the Sh4.1 billion that ODM received from the Political Parties Fund after their secret meeting on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST