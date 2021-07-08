Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 8, 2021 – Billionaire businessman, Jimi Wanjigi, has made his plans bare to run for president in 2022 on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket.

According to reports, Wanjigi, who is a lifetime member of ODM, was ready to take on the political enigma Raila Odinga for the party’s top spot.

He noted that he seeks to rise to the peak since he has been a life member of the party.

“I’ll be running for the ODM ticket and I’ll be taking on Raila Odinga and that will be my presidential ticket.

“As an ODM life member, I have what it takes to lead the party and the country, into the future,” Wanjigi stated during an interview.

This comes even as Raila is yet to declare his interest in the presidency.

Wanjigi, who has been a silent actor in Kenya’s politics, confirmed that he would be active and would not play the role of a Kingmaker anymore.

For many years, Wanjigi has been a political financier with Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Deputy President William Ruto being among his clients.

He has made steadfast progress in his intention to run for the top seat with a video of hats printed with his initials going viral in recent weeks.

His declaration comes at a time the ODM party is trying to merge with Jubilee Party to have one candidate presented for the presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST