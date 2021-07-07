Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has set tough conditions to work with the three NASA Principals in the 2022 General Elections.

This is after it invited fellow NASA principals, among them Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) for a joint presidential nomination exercise.

In a statement, ODM told the three NASA co-principals that if they beat Raila in the exercise, the party will back the winner for the presidency.

And to ensure, fairness in the joint nomination exercise, ODM has told the NASA principals that they will seek the services of an electoral agency.

On the method of nomination, ODM has asked the three parties to choose whether the voting will be through universal suffrage, which involves the members of the three parties affiliated to NASA casting their votes or by use of delegates.

ODM has insisted these conditions are the irreducible minimums for NASA to be renewed ahead of the 2022 General election.

“If they want us to work together under whichever banner, let’s have a joint presidential nomination process to see who has the numbers,” Suna East MP Junet Mohamed said.

The move comes even as the three have started the process to dissolve NASA, accusing Raila of betraying them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST