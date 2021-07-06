Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, July 6, 2021 – Jubilee Deputy Secretary-General, Joshua Kutuny, now believes former Prime Minister Raila Odinga cannot beat Deputy President William Ruto without the support of other NASA partners – Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya).
This is even as Raila indicated he does not need the support of NASA co-principals to win the 2022 presidency.
According to Raila, the partnership with President Uhuru Kenyatta is enough to guarantee him a landslide win over Ruto.
But according to Kutuny, the planned Jubilee merger with ODM alone would not win without the support of other NASA co-principals.
“We want a big alliance that can win the next general elections,” said Kutuny.
He noted that Jubilee had put in place the plans to bring onboard other National Super Alliance co-principals ahead of the 2022 General Election to guarantee them victory.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>