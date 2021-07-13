Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has buried Deputy President William Ruto’s wheelbarrow economy after he unveiled his new plan to make Kenya a prosperous country by focusing on developing rural areas.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter account today, Raila noted that transforming Kenya from a poor country to a prosperous nation will require a very deliberate focus on turning around the fortunes of rural Kenya.

“Going forward and to ensure a balanced growth, urban regeneration will need to go hand-in-hand with a very deliberate policy on rural transformation that makes rural life more livable and migrating to cities unnecessary,” Raila stated.

He lauded his handshake partner President Uhuru Kenyatta for championing urban regeneration, especially in his second term.

Raila noted that massive investment in development planning specific to rural areas, massive investment in rural infrastructure, provision of reliable and cheap energy, and provision of clean water are some of the approaches that will enhance rural development.

Other approaches that will spur rural developments to reduce rural-urban migration include the provision of good public schools, investment in food productions, and the provision of reliable, efficient, and quality health resources.

Raila noted that rural-urban integration was already taking roots across the rural parts of Kenya in the form of new trading centers to complete established towns.

He also expressed the need for the government to support rural farmers to ensure coordinated and planned growth from all sectors.

He argued that this will empower rural farmers to do farming on a commercial scale while towns provide markets for agricultural products.

To achieve the goal, Raila stated that the government will have to give farmers high-yielding seeds, help them in reclaiming land, and preserving water sources to enhance productivity.

The government will also have to help farmers secure drying machines and storage facilities to keep their products safe.

The state will also have to improve and organize informal markets where food is sold to provide enough space for farmers to do their businesses.

Raila notes that the government will also have to help farmers to transport their surplus products to where there is a shortage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST