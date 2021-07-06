Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 06 July 2021 – Radio Maisha presenter, Billy Miya, has called out controversial singer Willy Paul for being proud and arrogant.

Taking to his social media ages, Miya said that despite being one of the radio presenters who were instrumental in building his music career, he never picks his calls.

Miya said getting Willy Paul for an interview is more difficult than getting powerful Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

“Getting Willy Paul for an interview is difficult than getting Matiang’i. The level of arrogance he picks up the phone with is just out of this world. He picks then says he is calling back na hapigi, over 100 times,” he wrote.

He shared throwback photos with Willy Paul when he was an upcoming artist and recalled how he used to give him shows in the Coast region where he worked as a radio presenter.

Miya said he has deleted Willy Paul’s number and vowed that he will never support his music again.

“I remember when I was building him, I used to give him shows down at the coast na alikua ameniganda kama chawa lakini leo hii ananijibu.

“I have deleted your number and blocked it, don’t even look for me in 100 years enjoy your life bro. I will never support your Music in any kind of way nor even mention you anywhere. #SomeOneTellWillPaul apunguze kiburi hii Kenya,” he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.