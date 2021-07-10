Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 10, 2021 – Former Nairobi Woman Representative, Rachael Shebesh, is among state functionaries who are using all means to ensure Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama, wins the upcoming Kiambaa parliamentary by-election.

Shebesh, who hails from Kiambu County, has gone to an extent of using illegal and unorthodox means to ensure Kariri Njama wins the Kiambaa seat.

According to Hustler Nation Spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, Shebesh, who is also Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service and Gender, is recruiting goons in Muthurwa to disrupt the election.

Itumbi said the goons have been told to wear General Service Unit (GSU) uniforms to cause chaos and commotion during the next week’s poll.

The Government wants to disrupt the election since United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate John Njuguna Wanjiku will likely win the election.

Others who are planning to cause chaos in Kiambaa are Kiambu Governor, James Nyoro, who also tried to disrupt the Juja parliamentary by-election that was won by People Empowerment Party(PEP)candidate, George Koimburi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST