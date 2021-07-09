Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

(Nairobi, KE)

Currently, in our Africa Region we need to fill the gap of Strategic Purchaser to be based in one of our key business locations with the following key responsibilities.

  • Drive for long-term benefits on “Total Value of Ownership”.
  • Design category-based initiatives and implementation plans in alignment with the stakeholders and Business strategy and support Business to meet its growth objectives.
  • Perform stakeholder need analysis, standardize regular and frequent needs, and drive for better demand planning by stakeholders.
  • Perform market and trends analyses.
  • Partner with the relevant stakeholders to instil cost savings, operational and process improvement practices.
  • Negotiate contracts and achieve cost savings from vendors. Strive for world-class procurement, best practices, elevated use of WeBuy, and other IP tools.
  • Drive supplier performance and continuous improvement programs.
  • Review discrepancies in supplier performance and cost competitiveness.
  • Initiate process changes to optimize costs including acquisition from new suppliers and consolidation of spend.
  • Manage relationships with stakeholders to become a trusted advisor.
  • Lead and implement WeBuy supplier catalog improvements to support further productivity improvement and cost reductions.
  • Engage in continual communication and end-user training initiatives to drive the message of compliance.

Strategy and Operational Excellence

  • Identify sourcing needs and implement appropriate strategic sourcing process with relevant stakeholders and independently.
  • Lead analysis of the market and competitive conditions and provide input to category manager, IP Regional Manager, and internal stakeholder
  • Design and implement tactical action steps to execute strategy on assigned indirect category/sub-category
  • Manage supplier base. Leverage spend across sub-region and region if appropriate
  • Identify opportunities for consolidation of spend.
  • Design and implement strategies to expand the solution footprint to other categories, geographies, and suppliers
  • Identify cost and process improvement opportunities
  • Coordinate strategic work with category manager and procurement center manager Acts as a key

Supplier Relationship Management

  • Manage sourcing process, content, and results in alignment with the company’s purchasing directives
  • Perform supplier stability assessment,
  • Select, prepare, and execute agreements, Non-Disclosure Agreements, SLA’s (Service Level Agreements),
  • Data Protection Act, and related documentation.
  • Manage and enhance the relationship with Key or selected suppliers in an innovative way to maximize value
  • Develops world-class supplier relationships to ensure that maximum value is delivered to the business.
  • Monitor compliance of purchasing directives, and escalate non-compliance to appropriate
  • managers/directors for further guidance and appropriate remedial action
  • Follow up and analyze supplier performance via Supplier Relationship Management and Vendor
  • Management System, implementing the preventive and corrective action plan for low-performance suppliers
  • WeBuy Catalog creation, implementation, updating, and improvements, together with WSSC IP OP

Relationship Management

  • Manage relationships with key stakeholders to develop and implement effective sourcing strategies for the
  • assigned categories to ensure the quality of supply and improved value to the company.
  • Build strong rapport with stakeholders and local Key suppliers
  • Collaborate closely with stakeholders to ensure understanding and compliance with purchasing directives
  • and strategies Control and escalate recurring urgencies with internal stakeholder requests
  • Collaborate with Category Managers, IP Regional, and IP Sub Regional Manager, Wartsila Shared Services
  • Center (WSSC) Operative purchasing team.

Indirect Purchasing KPIs

Responsible for IP KPIs and PPIs in the assigned category, in collaboration with Wartsila Shared ServicesCenter Indirect Purchasing, such as:

  • WeBuy PO Coverage
  • Contract coverage
  • VMS Supplier Rating
  • Payment Days
  • Savings Tracker
  • PO Coverage (PPI)
  • DPA/ECMC coverage (PPI)
  • Number of vendors (PPI)
  • Define and implement necessary corrective actions as needed

Desired Education And Skills

  • Degree in business, Supply Chain, finance, or equivalent combination of education with relevant experience.
  • Knowledge of English compulsory
  • Member of a Professional Body
  • In-depth knowledge of IP Tools (SAP, WeBuy, PowerBI, and M-Files)

Experience And Ability

  • 5+ years of progressive experience in Strategic Sourcing and Procurement
  • Knowledge of best practice within Supply Chain and Purchasing
  • Innovative, Self-driven and results oriented
  • The ability to deal with senior stakeholders and difficult situations outside one’s comfort zone
  • Global outlook and exposure to different challenges, cultures, and ways of working

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Wartsila Eastern Africa Ltd on careers.wartsila.com to apply

Deadline: July 14th 2021

