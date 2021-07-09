Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



(Nairobi, KE)

Currently, in our Africa Region we need to fill the gap of Strategic Purchaser to be based in one of our key business locations with the following key responsibilities.

Drive for long-term benefits on “Total Value of Ownership”.

Design category-based initiatives and implementation plans in alignment with the stakeholders and Business strategy and support Business to meet its growth objectives.

Perform stakeholder need analysis, standardize regular and frequent needs, and drive for better demand planning by stakeholders.

Perform market and trends analyses.

Partner with the relevant stakeholders to instil cost savings, operational and process improvement practices.

Negotiate contracts and achieve cost savings from vendors. Strive for world-class procurement, best practices, elevated use of WeBuy, and other IP tools.

Drive supplier performance and continuous improvement programs.

Review discrepancies in supplier performance and cost competitiveness.

Initiate process changes to optimize costs including acquisition from new suppliers and consolidation of spend.

Manage relationships with stakeholders to become a trusted advisor.

Lead and implement WeBuy supplier catalog improvements to support further productivity improvement and cost reductions.

Engage in continual communication and end-user training initiatives to drive the message of compliance.

Strategy and Operational Excellence

Identify sourcing needs and implement appropriate strategic sourcing process with relevant stakeholders and independently.

Lead analysis of the market and competitive conditions and provide input to category manager, IP Regional Manager, and internal stakeholder

Design and implement tactical action steps to execute strategy on assigned indirect category/sub-category

Manage supplier base. Leverage spend across sub-region and region if appropriate

Identify opportunities for consolidation of spend.

Design and implement strategies to expand the solution footprint to other categories, geographies, and suppliers

Identify cost and process improvement opportunities

Coordinate strategic work with category manager and procurement center manager Acts as a key

Supplier Relationship Management

Manage sourcing process, content, and results in alignment with the company’s purchasing directives

Perform supplier stability assessment,

Select, prepare, and execute agreements, Non-Disclosure Agreements, SLA’s (Service Level Agreements),

Data Protection Act, and related documentation.

Manage and enhance the relationship with Key or selected suppliers in an innovative way to maximize value

Develops world-class supplier relationships to ensure that maximum value is delivered to the business.

Monitor compliance of purchasing directives, and escalate non-compliance to appropriate

managers/directors for further guidance and appropriate remedial action

Follow up and analyze supplier performance via Supplier Relationship Management and Vendor

Management System, implementing the preventive and corrective action plan for low-performance suppliers

WeBuy Catalog creation, implementation, updating, and improvements, together with WSSC IP OP

Relationship Management

Manage relationships with key stakeholders to develop and implement effective sourcing strategies for the

assigned categories to ensure the quality of supply and improved value to the company.

Build strong rapport with stakeholders and local Key suppliers

Collaborate closely with stakeholders to ensure understanding and compliance with purchasing directives

and strategies Control and escalate recurring urgencies with internal stakeholder requests

Collaborate with Category Managers, IP Regional, and IP Sub Regional Manager, Wartsila Shared Services

Center (WSSC) Operative purchasing team.

Indirect Purchasing KPIs

Responsible for IP KPIs and PPIs in the assigned category, in collaboration with Wartsila Shared ServicesCenter Indirect Purchasing, such as:

WeBuy PO Coverage

Contract coverage

VMS Supplier Rating

Payment Days

Savings Tracker

PO Coverage (PPI)

DPA/ECMC coverage (PPI)

Number of vendors (PPI)

Define and implement necessary corrective actions as needed

Desired Education And Skills

Degree in business, Supply Chain, finance, or equivalent combination of education with relevant experience.

Knowledge of English compulsory

Member of a Professional Body

In-depth knowledge of IP Tools (SAP, WeBuy, PowerBI, and M-Files)

Experience And Ability

5+ years of progressive experience in Strategic Sourcing and Procurement

Knowledge of best practice within Supply Chain and Purchasing

Innovative, Self-driven and results oriented

The ability to deal with senior stakeholders and difficult situations outside one’s comfort zone

Global outlook and exposure to different challenges, cultures, and ways of working

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Wartsila Eastern Africa Ltd on careers.wartsila.com to apply

Deadline: July 14th 2021