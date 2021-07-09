Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
(Nairobi, KE)
Currently, in our Africa Region we need to fill the gap of Strategic Purchaser to be based in one of our key business locations with the following key responsibilities.
- Drive for long-term benefits on “Total Value of Ownership”.
- Design category-based initiatives and implementation plans in alignment with the stakeholders and Business strategy and support Business to meet its growth objectives.
- Perform stakeholder need analysis, standardize regular and frequent needs, and drive for better demand planning by stakeholders.
- Perform market and trends analyses.
- Partner with the relevant stakeholders to instil cost savings, operational and process improvement practices.
- Negotiate contracts and achieve cost savings from vendors. Strive for world-class procurement, best practices, elevated use of WeBuy, and other IP tools.
- Drive supplier performance and continuous improvement programs.
- Review discrepancies in supplier performance and cost competitiveness.
- Initiate process changes to optimize costs including acquisition from new suppliers and consolidation of spend.
- Manage relationships with stakeholders to become a trusted advisor.
- Lead and implement WeBuy supplier catalog improvements to support further productivity improvement and cost reductions.
- Engage in continual communication and end-user training initiatives to drive the message of compliance.
Strategy and Operational Excellence
- Identify sourcing needs and implement appropriate strategic sourcing process with relevant stakeholders and independently.
- Lead analysis of the market and competitive conditions and provide input to category manager, IP Regional Manager, and internal stakeholder
- Design and implement tactical action steps to execute strategy on assigned indirect category/sub-category
- Manage supplier base. Leverage spend across sub-region and region if appropriate
- Identify opportunities for consolidation of spend.
- Design and implement strategies to expand the solution footprint to other categories, geographies, and suppliers
- Identify cost and process improvement opportunities
- Coordinate strategic work with category manager and procurement center manager Acts as a key
Supplier Relationship Management
- Manage sourcing process, content, and results in alignment with the company’s purchasing directives
- Perform supplier stability assessment,
- Select, prepare, and execute agreements, Non-Disclosure Agreements, SLA’s (Service Level Agreements),
- Data Protection Act, and related documentation.
- Manage and enhance the relationship with Key or selected suppliers in an innovative way to maximize value
- Develops world-class supplier relationships to ensure that maximum value is delivered to the business.
- Monitor compliance of purchasing directives, and escalate non-compliance to appropriate
- managers/directors for further guidance and appropriate remedial action
- Follow up and analyze supplier performance via Supplier Relationship Management and Vendor
- Management System, implementing the preventive and corrective action plan for low-performance suppliers
- WeBuy Catalog creation, implementation, updating, and improvements, together with WSSC IP OP
Relationship Management
- Manage relationships with key stakeholders to develop and implement effective sourcing strategies for the
- assigned categories to ensure the quality of supply and improved value to the company.
- Build strong rapport with stakeholders and local Key suppliers
- Collaborate closely with stakeholders to ensure understanding and compliance with purchasing directives
- and strategies Control and escalate recurring urgencies with internal stakeholder requests
- Collaborate with Category Managers, IP Regional, and IP Sub Regional Manager, Wartsila Shared Services
- Center (WSSC) Operative purchasing team.
Indirect Purchasing KPIs
Responsible for IP KPIs and PPIs in the assigned category, in collaboration with Wartsila Shared ServicesCenter Indirect Purchasing, such as:
- WeBuy PO Coverage
- Contract coverage
- VMS Supplier Rating
- Payment Days
- Savings Tracker
- PO Coverage (PPI)
- DPA/ECMC coverage (PPI)
- Number of vendors (PPI)
- Define and implement necessary corrective actions as needed
Desired Education And Skills
- Degree in business, Supply Chain, finance, or equivalent combination of education with relevant experience.
- Knowledge of English compulsory
- Member of a Professional Body
- In-depth knowledge of IP Tools (SAP, WeBuy, PowerBI, and M-Files)
Experience And Ability
- 5+ years of progressive experience in Strategic Sourcing and Procurement
- Knowledge of best practice within Supply Chain and Purchasing
- Innovative, Self-driven and results oriented
- The ability to deal with senior stakeholders and difficult situations outside one’s comfort zone
- Global outlook and exposure to different challenges, cultures, and ways of working
How To Apply
Interested and qualified? Go to Wartsila Eastern Africa Ltd on careers.wartsila.com to apply
Deadline: July 14th 2021
