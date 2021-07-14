Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 14 July 2021 – Popular rapper Frasha of the famous P-Unit boys’ group has been exposed by his side chick after he beat her up when she denied him unprotected sex.

Frasha’s side chick who is identified as Phieso, an upcoming female rapper, claims that the 45-year-old rapper is so obsessed with her that he doesn’t want to see any man speaking to her.

She wondered why he pretends to be faithful to his wife on social media but behind the scenes, he is busy cheating on her and soliciting sex from slay queens.

“Aki nahurumia bibi yake mbaya but si ni life (I pity his wife but its life)” she wrote on her Instagram stories and exposed the popular rapper badly.

She also stated that she is not chasing clout and shared screenshots of their WhatsApp conversation to prove that they have an affair.

In the WhatsApp conversation, Frasha begs for nudes from his side chick like a teenager.

See the screenshots below.

