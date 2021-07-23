Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 23, 2021 – Chaos erupted in Nyeri County following the arrest of area MP Rigathi Gachagua on Friday morning.

Gachagua was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the Sh 12 billion corruption scandal.

Nyeri residents blocked Nairobi –Nyeri highway protesting the arrest of Gachagua.

The residents said Gachagua’s arrest was politically motivated and accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of returning the country to dark days when the voice of reason and democrats were suppressed and detained.

“We want to tell Uhuru to stop returning the country to KANU days,” said Mary Wanjiru, a Mathira resident.

The residents said despite the intimidation and harassment of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders, they will still support Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential quest in 2022.

“We are sons and daughters of Mau Mau and we will not allow ourselves to be intimidated. Our candidate remains DP Ruto despite the threats,” Solomon Kimathi who is a leader of Mathira Youth Alliance said.

Sources said Gachagua was arrested for humiliating the President during the just concluded Kiambaa by-election.

In the by-election, UDA candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku thrashed Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama, who was being supported by Uhuru and state machinery.

