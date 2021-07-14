Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Based in Mashuru / Loitoktok

The Project Assistant will be responsible for formation and strengthening of school and community based initiatives that support girls’ access to education.

Qualifications:

The ideal candidate should posses a Bachelor’s degree in Community Development, Social Work or any other equivalent academic qualifications from a recognized university and have a minimum of 3 years of related work experience.

How To Apply

Interested applicants who possess the above specified qualifications and experience can share a detailed CV and a formal application letter (indicating their expected salary)

through Post Office or hand delivery to:

Girl Child Network,

P.O. Box 2447-00200,

Valley View Office Park Building, 5th Floor,

City Park Drive, off Limuru Road.

Applications for the above stated positions closes on Thursday 22nd July 2021 at 400 p.m.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.