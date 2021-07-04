Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Migori

Closing date: July 3, 2021

Starting date: 15th July 2021

Contract duration: 1 year contract (after 3 months probation)

Duty station: The post will be based in Migori, with extensive travel to project areas in Migori County and with possible travels to the Nairobi office

Report to: We World-GVC Project Lead Officer and We World GVC Kenya Country Representative

WeWorld GVC is an independent Italian organization emerged from the union between GVC NGO (constituted in Bologna in 1971) and WeWorld (founded in Milano in 1999), with the aim of increasing the impact of Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid projects in 29 countries, including Italy. We work to promote recognition and respect of the fundamental rights of every human being, fighting poverty, injustice and generating sustainable and durable socio-economic growth models. We strive for a better world where everyone, especially women and children, have equal opportunities and rights, access to resources, to health, to education and to dignified work. A world in which the environment is a common good to be respected and preserved; in which war, violence and exploitation are banned. We feel called upon to increase our capabilities of providing support, in a global context characterized by economic and environmental crises, conflicts and inequalities, in which Humanitarian Aid and Development Cooperation are more linked than ever.

WeWorld-GVC has been operating in Kenya since 2009 implementing projects in the counties of Nairobi, Narok, Nyamira, Migori and Homabay. Our key thematic areas of intervention focus on: Health and Nutrition, Water Sanitation; Food security Agriculture, Resilience, Livelihood, Education and Learning; Socio-Economic Development.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide support and participate in planning, budgeting and review of programme reports.

Participate in community mobilization activities

Participate in measurement and tracking project performance using appropriate tools and techniques specifically to analyse the successful completion of short and long-term goals

Participate, creating and maintaining comprehensive project documentation

Assure that the daily activities of information/data, are carried out according to We World – procedures

Provide logistical support for the organization capacity development workshops, meetings and other forums.

Assure the constant and good working relationship with school staff for the monitoring and updating of information

Participate in the learning, monitoring and evaluation activities of the organization in liaison with the Project lead officer

Uphold the highest standard of confidentiality when managing records to ensure beneficiary dignity and privacy

Ensure all project activities and materials meet with relevant organisational and statutory policies, including health and safety, employment and equality laws.

Gather data at school and community level and use a dataset to track the changes

Perform any other duty connected to the function that might be assigned by the Country representative

Abilities

Take initiative in the development and completion of projects within the specified timeframe.

Articulate messages to a variety of audiences.

Experience in MS Office package (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Visio), Web Conferencing Applications

Establish and maintain strong and effective working relationships with all stakeholders.

Work effectively at all levels in an organization and apply creative solutions to problems.

Influence others and move toward a common vision/goal.

Effectively prioritize when juggling multiple responsibilities while maintaining excellent attention to detail, work independently and contribute to the overall operations

Demonstrable child protection policy work and previous roles supporting child protection activities

Work well as a team in a multi-cultural environment while maintaining a high level of motivation.

Proactive, resourceful, solutions-oriented and results-oriented.

Demonstrable ability to adapt to changing programme priorities and emergency priorities that may arise.

Having previously working in gathering and maintaining data in a database (desirable)

How to Apply

Please send your one page Cover letter stating why you are the right person for this position and recent CV of 3 pages maximum along with 3 referees and their contact details to the following email address: kenya@weworld.it

The subject of the email should be: Project Assistant -Migori

The application should reach us by 3rd July 2021.

Note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews