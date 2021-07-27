Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: August 27, 2021

Ref: BEC/HR/**4**/2021**

At Brooklyn Economic Consulting Ltd we provide rigorous Research, Data Insights and Advisory Services to our clients. Using our academic and research expertise, we have delivered functional solutions to our clients in the ever changing business, social and development environment.

More about us, please visit our website www.becoconsulting.com

About the Job: We are looking for suitable candidate to fill the above position in Nairobi/Nakuru, Kenya. The position reports to director. The accountant will be responsible for daily finance management; review, & reconciliation of general ledger, accounts payable & receivable, and cash management activities; payroll processing, and ensuring accurate data capture in the system and any other line task assigned.

Key responsibilities:

Participating in firm business development services.

Provide guidance to staff and budget holders to comply with donor requirements or accounting standards and organization policies.

On a monthly basis review all transactions and reconcile the Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable to the General ledger.

Review the monthly Financial Reporting and Analysis reports per the reporting calendar and submit

Reviews all invoices & ensures that all necessary support documentations are provided prior to posting in the accounting ledger

Ensure payments to vendors are made in a timely manner within a reasonable lead time

Ensure employee payroll data integrity through implementation of controls.

Timely, accurate and efficient payroll management for all projects including WHT.

Ensure that the monthly statutory payments (PAYE, NHIF, NSSF) and pension and that a copy of the payment acknowledgement is filed, are done on time with proper supporting documents

Process all accruals; gratuity, Bonus, leave.

Process monthly payments for temporary/Casual staff and Interns in a timely manner.

Verifies all petty cash vouchers for accuracy & completeness

Posts petty cash expenses in the accounting ledger

Prepares a monthly reconciliation of the petty cash account

Facilitate all audit processes availing documents as needed.

When needed, handle logistical requests for the project.

Support project planning and management of various new and ongoing projects.

Manage each client needs and expectation for the project assigned.

Other duties as may be allocated from time to time.

Qualifications

· Master’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, Economics and/ or MBA preferred.

· Bachelor’s Degree; Accounting, Finance, Administration, Economics and/ or Relevant field.

· At least 2 years of experience in project accounting role.

· Able to effectively manage activities in a multi-cultural environment.

· Experience working with I/NGO’s and Public Sector is preferred.

Important

· Canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification from recruitment process.

How to Apply

· Interested candidates should apply by sending their cover letter, resume, highest certificate by 27th August 2021 to jobs@becoconsulting.com

· All application will be reviewed on rolling basis and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

· All applications MUST be submitted in PDF only.