Friday, 23 July 2021 – Former Churchill show comedian, Professor Hamo, has for the first time revealed why he doesn’t post photos of his wife on social media.

The renowned comedian has been splashing romantic photos with his baby mama Jemutai and gushing over her beauty through romantic posts, leaving fans wondering why he doesn’t like parading his wife online.

Speaking in an interview, Hamo said his wife is a very private person and doesn’t like social media attention like Jemutai.

“It’s not hiding her, she is not a social media person. There is nothing I am hiding. Even if I do things secretly, she will still find out.

“How can I hide? She does not love social media, but we tell her what is happening so in case she finds out she wouldn’t be caught unawares,” he said.

Interestingly, Hamo’s wife and Jemutai are close friends.

When Hamo was involved in an ugly spat with Jemutai for absconding fatherly duties, Jemutai revealed that his wife would sometimes send her money to buy food for her kids.

They are rumours that Hamo is planning to marry Jemutai as a second wife after getting the blessing from his first wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.