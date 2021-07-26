Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 26, 2021 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, was today arraigned in court where he denied corruption charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh 12 million or Sh 25million bond.

The outspoken MP was arrested on Friday and has been in police custody until today morning in what some observers see as political persecution targeting Deputy President William Ruto’s close lieutenants.

University of Nairobi don, Professor Herman Manyora, who has been following the developments, had already advised the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta to immediately release Gachagua.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, said by arresting Gachagua, the government campaigned for Ruto since he will now get sympathy votes in 2022.

Manyora said Mt Kenya residents who opposed Ruto will now support him because of sympathy and this will be a huge blow to Uhuru and Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, who are crafting a ‘super alliance’ to stop Ruto in 2022.

Ruto and his allies have been decrying harassment by the security apparatus since he fell out Uhuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST