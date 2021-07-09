Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 9, 2021 – Renowned political scientist, Prof Herman Manyora, has declared the man whom he will support for the Presidency if the election is held today.

As it stands, Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, are the two front runners for the top seat in 2022.

Speaking to TV producer Jadiel Kabiro in a video posted on YouTube on Friday, Manyora said he will vote for Ruto because of the unnecessary attacks he is receiving from Raila Odinga and his allies.

“Somebody was telling me I have never supported Ruto but the way he is being attacked now, I am now going to support him.

“If elections were held today I would vote for him,” Manyora said.

Manyora, who is a University of Nairobi don, said Ruto was being attacked unfairly and corruption allegations labelled against him without his side of the story being heard.

“It doesn’t help. This is a country of thieves.

“If you call someone a thief, how does it help you?” Manyora posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST