Saturday, 24 July 2021 – Citizen TV Swahili anchor, Mashirima Kapombe, has showered praises on renowned Bongo singer Mbosso and openly salivated on his sweet melodious voice.

Speaking in an interview with Mambo Mseto host Willy Mtuva, the soft-spoken TV girl said that Mbosso’s voice and romantic lyrics always drive her crazy.

She described herself as a hopeless romantic and it’s for this reason that she can’t get enough of Mbosso’s vibes.

“I just love his music. His sweet lyrics tickle my heart. When he sings, I just feel like he is seducing me,” Kapombe said.

Her remarks have excited Netizens with some saying that she is sending a message to Mbosso that she is ready to taste his ‘cassava’.

Kapombe is currently single after she parted ways with her comedian baby daddy, Otoyo.

Here’s the video of the popular anchor gushing over Mbosso.

