Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 19 July 2021 – Controversial city businessman, Jamal Roho Safi, has deactivated his Instagram page that has over 600,000 followers, barely a day after his second wife Amber Ray dropped his name on her Instagram bio.

While explaining his new decision, Jamal said that he wants to have a private life for some time.

“I want to be private for a while. I will be off social media and that is why I have decided to deactivate all my social media accounts,” he said.

Jamal has been facing endless trolls following his wives’ frequent online dramas.

Last month, Jamal’s first wife, Amira, and his second wife Amber Ray engaged in a physical fight in Nairobi’s Syokimau estate.

After the ugly night drama that went viral on social media, he was forced to rent another house for his second wife.

However, word has it that Amber Ray may be planning to dump him after he put it clear last week during an interview that he will never divorce Amira even if she continues spilling their dirt on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.