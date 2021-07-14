Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 14 July 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s look-alike, Michael Gitonga, is in police custody after being arrested over car theft.

His manager, Stephen Njenga, confirmed the arrest.

Njenga disclosed that Gitonga is currently at Jogoo Road Police Station in Nairobi.

However, he claimed that his client was falsely accused.

Njenga alleged that Gitonga was gifted the car that he is being accused of stealing by a well-wisher last year.

“Yes, he’s at Jogoo Road Police Station. Police are claiming that he has allegedly stolen the car that he was found in. But he had been gifted the car last year,” he said.

Gitonga, who is popularly known as “Uhunye Wa Umo”, rose to the limelight due to his striking resemblance with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He was showered with goodies by well-wishers thanks to his overnight fame but he later wasted his fortunes after turning into an alcoholic.

