Monday, 05 July 2021 – Citizen TV presenter, Marion Kisoso, who hosts the famous Wedding Show program, is the latest victim of violent robbery along the Southern Bypass.

The sassy presenter revealed that she was ambushed by armed thugs along the busy bypass while jogging.

Narrating the robbery incident on her Instagram stories, Marion said that two men emerged from the blues when she was tying her shoelaces and robbed her of her phone.

“While jogging on southern bypass yesterday, my shoelaces were loose so I bent down to tie them then I checked my phone.

The moment I looked up, ready to continue, I rose to 2 men, one of them holding a thing like a short slasher towards me, I’m not sure if it was sharp.” Part of her post read.

The two men then fled with her hone.

Marion advised joggers to be careful when doing their exercises along the Southern Bypass because armed thugs are camping in strategic positions waiting to strike.

However, she is lucky to have escaped unhurt.

Here’s a screenshot of her post narrating the chilling incident.

